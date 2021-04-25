Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return to India from Maldives trip after backlash

Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and her beau Ranbir Kapoor have returned to Indian from their Maldives trip after online backlash.



Alia and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off for a beach vacation after recovering from coronavirus on April 19. The couple was slammed on social media for being irresponsible and careless as their country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday evening, Ranbir and Alia were spotted at Mumbai airport as they are back in the city from their trip.

On the work front, they will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles.