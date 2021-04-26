'Cheap publicity': Shafqat Mehmood slams fake picture and reports of examination halls

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood's file photo. Photo Courtesy: PID

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday called out fake reports and pictures of examination halls, saying that such stunts are only for "cheap publicity."

Taking to Twitter, the minister said: "Some nobodies who have jumped into this situation for cheap publicity are going so far as to distribute fake pictures of examination halls."

"Their attempt to spread confusion has failed and will continue to fail because they are not interested in students but self-projection," he added.

Cambridge examinations have started from today (Monday) with strict coronavirus standard operating procedures in place across Pakistan.

Desk spacing inside examination halls has been done according to the recommended SOPs. In addition, the examination halls will be sanitised after every two sessions.

Extending good wishes to the appearing candidates on Twitter, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said that these are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the student's best interest in view.





