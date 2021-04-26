Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 26 2021
By
Web Desk

'Cheap publicity': Shafqat Mehmood slams fake picture and reports of examination halls

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood's file photo. Photo Courtesy: PID
  • Shafqat Mehmood has called out fake reports and pictures of examination halls circulating on social media.
  • Some nobodies who have jumped into this situation for cheap publicity are going so far as to distribute fake pictures of examination halls, the education minister says.
  • Cambridge examinations have started from today with strict coronavirus standard operating procedures in place across Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday called out fake reports and pictures of examination halls, saying that such stunts are only for "cheap publicity."

Taking to Twitter, the minister said: "Some nobodies who have jumped into this situation for cheap publicity are going so far as to distribute fake pictures of examination halls."

"Their attempt to spread confusion has failed and will continue to fail because they are not interested in students but self-projection," he added.

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood wishes students luck as Cambridge exams start in Pakistan

Cambridge examinations have started from today (Monday) with strict coronavirus standard operating procedures in place across Pakistan.

Desk spacing inside examination halls has been done according to the recommended SOPs. In addition, the examination halls will be sanitised after every two sessions.

Extending good wishes to the appearing candidates on Twitter, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said that these are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the student's best interest in view.


More From Pakistan:

Fazl urges PPP, ANP to reconsider PDM resignations

Fazl urges PPP, ANP to reconsider PDM resignations
Pakistan Army will do everything in its power to protect people's lives: DG ISPR

Pakistan Army will do everything in its power to protect people's lives: DG ISPR
PM Imran Khan agrees to meet pro-Jahangir Tareen lawmakers: sources

PM Imran Khan agrees to meet pro-Jahangir Tareen lawmakers: sources
NA-249 by-election: What do constituents prefer when they vote?

NA-249 by-election: What do constituents prefer when they vote?
The Future of TLP in Pakistan’s politics

The Future of TLP in Pakistan’s politics
SC accepts review petitions challenging verdict on presidential reference against Justice Isa

SC accepts review petitions challenging verdict on presidential reference against Justice Isa
What is the biggest problem for the residents of Karachi's NA-249?

What is the biggest problem for the residents of Karachi's NA-249?
Federal cabinet to shift proceedings online

Federal cabinet to shift proceedings online

Mardan goes under one-week lockdown due to rising coronavirus cases

Mardan goes under one-week lockdown due to rising coronavirus cases
COVID-19 vaccine: Pakistan starts registration for 40-49 age group from April 27

COVID-19 vaccine: Pakistan starts registration for 40-49 age group from April 27
Lockdown in Sindh: Govt closes all schools, colleges and universities amid COVID-19 surge

Lockdown in Sindh: Govt closes all schools, colleges and universities amid COVID-19 surge

Latest

view all