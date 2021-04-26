Supreme Court accepts Justice Qazi Faez Isa's review petition against presidential reference verdict

The Supreme Court has granted the review petition of Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

A 10-member full court bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case of Justice Isa in the apex court on Monday.

The bench accepted Justice Isa's petition by a majority vote of 6-4.

The Supreme Court judge and his wife had challenged the apex court’s order on the presidential reference seeking the removal of Justice Isa for failing to disclose foreign properties of his family members.

Justices Bandial, Sajjad Ali Shah, Munib Akhtar and Qazi Amin disagreed with the decision.

After completion of the hearing, Justice Bandial, in his remarks, had said that the bench needed time for consultation.



More to follow...