Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Apr 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Meesha Shafi demands Shafqat Mahmood to cancel exams amid Covid-19 pademic

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Pakistani star Meesha Shafi took to Twitter to raise her voice against the ongoing Cambridge exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the micro-blogging site, the singer shared a student’s plea to cancel exams.

A photo of a heavily crowded waiting area following the end of exams clearly shows that the situation went against the promise of following Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“This is outside the centre where I Gave my English General Paper One hour ago. Where are the SOPS? where is the social distancing that was promised to us? Cancel These Exams before its too late!!” student Aashir Wajahat wrote.

The post was quick to anger the star as she demanded Minister of Education Shafqat Mehmood to cancel exams.

“Why are you doing this @Shafqat_Mahmood,” she captioned the post.

Take a look:


More From Showbiz:

Asad Siddiqui meets Maulana Tariq Jamil

Asad Siddiqui meets Maulana Tariq Jamil
Mahesh Babu gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Mahesh Babu gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine
Saba Qamar thanks fans as she reaches 4.3 million followers on Instagram

Saba Qamar thanks fans as she reaches 4.3 million followers on Instagram
Minal Khan serves fashion goals in latest snap

Minal Khan serves fashion goals in latest snap
Mehwish Hayat truly ‘disturbed’ by the way Covid-19 is effecting India

Mehwish Hayat truly ‘disturbed’ by the way Covid-19 is effecting India
Alia Bhatt debuts ‘#CircleOfHope’ to amplify resources within covid-19

Alia Bhatt debuts ‘#CircleOfHope’ to amplify resources within covid-19
Salman Khan, Disha Patani-starrer 'Radhe' first song 'Seeti Maar' is out now

Salman Khan, Disha Patani-starrer 'Radhe' first song 'Seeti Maar' is out now
Atif Aslam prays for India as country battles worst coronavirus surge

Atif Aslam prays for India as country battles worst coronavirus surge
Pooja Hegde contracts coronavirus, isolates herself

Pooja Hegde contracts coronavirus, isolates herself
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return to India from Maldives trip after backlash

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return to India from Maldives trip after backlash
Akshay Kumar donates one crore for coronavirus relief work

Akshay Kumar donates one crore for coronavirus relief work
Atiqa Odho applauds govt for offering help to India

Atiqa Odho applauds govt for offering help to India

Latest

view all