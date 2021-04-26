Meesha Shafi demands Shafqat Mahmood to cancel exams amid Covid-19 pademic

Pakistani star Meesha Shafi took to Twitter to raise her voice against the ongoing Cambridge exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the micro-blogging site, the singer shared a student’s plea to cancel exams.

A photo of a heavily crowded waiting area following the end of exams clearly shows that the situation went against the promise of following Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“This is outside the centre where I Gave my English General Paper One hour ago. Where are the SOPS? where is the social distancing that was promised to us? Cancel These Exams before its too late!!” student Aashir Wajahat wrote.

The post was quick to anger the star as she demanded Minister of Education Shafqat Mehmood to cancel exams.

“Why are you doing this @Shafqat_Mahmood,” she captioned the post.

Take a look:



