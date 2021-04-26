Can't connect right now! retry
Alia Bhatt debuts ‘#CircleOfHope’ to amplify resources within covid-19

Alia Bhatt recently took to social media to announce her plans to ‘unify’ available resources during the entirety of covid-19.

The actor took to Instagram to deliver the message and it read, “It is a time of great uncertainty. Infrastructure and information are the need of the hour. We are limited in terms of what we can do for infrastructure. But we can do our bit to identify and amplify relevant information.”

“I’m happy to be working along with Faya D’Souza, who is helping us to identify the information and the both of us will amplify in whatever best way we can. We hope this helps. Take care. Stay safe.”

