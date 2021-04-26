Asad Siddiqui meets Maulana Tariq Jamil

Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Apr 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistani actor Asad Siddiqui on Monday held a meeting with renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, saying “We always listened to your sermons on television, but today by joining this prayer, found peace”

Asad took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with Tariq Jamil and wrote “It was great to meet you Maulana Sahib. We always listened to your sermons on television, but today by joining this prayer, found peace. Alhumdolillah”.

He further said “May Allah show mercy to all mankind. Give health to all of us who are suffering from this virus and all other kind of diseases.”

“May Allah keep you healthy and help you continue what you’re doing for Islam. Thank you for your time. May we do the things we are actually here for. Aameen,” Asad concluded.

