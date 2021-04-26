Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan Army will do everything in its power to protect people's lives: DG ISPR

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 26, 2021

DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar holds important press conference. Photo: Geo News screengrab

RAWALPINDI: DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is holding an important press conference on the coronavirus situation in Pakistan. 

"To help the civil government and assist law enforcement agencies is the primary purpose of the deployment of troops [to battle coronavirus]," said the DG ISPR during a news conference. 

The DG ISPR said that the positivity ratio had shot up to over 5% in 91 cities of Pakistan, adding that the healthcare infrastructure was under "immense pressure" as critical care patients were increasing daily. 

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said if the current coronavirus situation persisted, then oxygen supply will be diverted from other industries to the health sector. 

He said the Pakistan Army had brought about "enhanced deployment" of its troops in Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Gujrat, Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta and Muzaffarabad, adding that these cities were reporting a high number of coronavirus cases on a daily basis. 

The DG ISPR revealed that 4,300 coronavirus patients were on critical care at the moment. "In some cities, 90% of the ventilators in hospitals are occupied," he said. 

"The people's confidence (in the army) is the Pakistan Army's asset," he said, adding that in these pressing times, the army would do everything in its power to safeguard the people's health in every nook and corner of the country. 

He urged masses to follow coronavirus safety precautions to ensure their lives and the lives of others remained safe during the pandemic. 

More to follow

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan agrees to meet pro-Jahangir Tareen lawmakers: sources

PM Imran Khan agrees to meet pro-Jahangir Tareen lawmakers: sources
The Future of TLP in Pakistan’s politics

The Future of TLP in Pakistan’s politics
SC accepts review petitions challenging verdict on presidential reference against Justice Isa

SC accepts review petitions challenging verdict on presidential reference against Justice Isa
Federal cabinet to shift proceedings online

Federal cabinet to shift proceedings online

COVID-19 vaccine: Pakistan starts registration for 40-49 age group from April 27

COVID-19 vaccine: Pakistan starts registration for 40-49 age group from April 27
Lockdown in Sindh: Govt closes all schools, colleges and universities amid COVID-19 surge

Lockdown in Sindh: Govt closes all schools, colleges and universities amid COVID-19 surge
Pakistan to unite Muslim countries under one banner against Islamophobia: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan to unite Muslim countries under one banner against Islamophobia: PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all