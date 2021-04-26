Pakistan Army will do everything in its power to protect people's lives: DG ISPR

DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar holds important press conference. Photo: Geo News screengrab

RAWALPINDI: DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is holding an important press conference on the coronavirus situation in Pakistan.

"To help the civil government and assist law enforcement agencies is the primary purpose of the deployment of troops [to battle coronavirus]," said the DG ISPR during a news conference.

The DG ISPR said that the positivity ratio had shot up to over 5% in 91 cities of Pakistan, adding that the healthcare infrastructure was under "immense pressure" as critical care patients were increasing daily.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said if the current coronavirus situation persisted, then oxygen supply will be diverted from other industries to the health sector.

He said the Pakistan Army had brought about "enhanced deployment" of its troops in Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Gujrat, Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta and Muzaffarabad, adding that these cities were reporting a high number of coronavirus cases on a daily basis.

The DG ISPR revealed that 4,300 coronavirus patients were on critical care at the moment. "In some cities, 90% of the ventilators in hospitals are occupied," he said.

"The people's confidence (in the army) is the Pakistan Army's asset," he said, adding that in these pressing times, the army would do everything in its power to safeguard the people's health in every nook and corner of the country.

He urged masses to follow coronavirus safety precautions to ensure their lives and the lives of others remained safe during the pandemic.

More to follow