Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Viola Davis touches on Chadwick Boseman’s growing popularity

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Viola Davis touches on Chadwick Boseman’s growing popularity

Viola Davis recently sat down for a chat and got chat and got candid about the international love Chadwick Boseman has been getting since his death.

The actor got candid about the love Boseman has been receiving during his interview with E News and as quoted saying, “He was authenticity on steroids. Sometimes people honor people who actually were not really nice or really the persona did not match the real person. This [love] it matches a person.”

“I'm telling you, this person, this human being, this artist did not mistake his presence for the event,' Viola went on. He absolutely honored the work. He entered it because he just wanted to be an artist.”

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid thanks fans for ‘beautiful’ birthday wishes

Gigi Hadid thanks fans for ‘beautiful’ birthday wishes
Lili Reinhart shows off chic rose tattoo

Lili Reinhart shows off chic rose tattoo
Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'intense' row delayed engagement news

Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'intense' row delayed engagement news
Meghan Markle's friend Gayle King called out for 'sexist' Princess Anne question

Meghan Markle's friend Gayle King called out for 'sexist' Princess Anne question
Vin Diesel addresses the return of cinema after covid-19

Vin Diesel addresses the return of cinema after covid-19
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to 'prove themselves' as 'honeymoon' subsides

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to 'prove themselves' as 'honeymoon' subsides
Derek Chauvin verdict weighs heavily on Oscars broadcast

Derek Chauvin verdict weighs heavily on Oscars broadcast
Meghan Markle ‘prepared to heal rift’ on one condition

Meghan Markle ‘prepared to heal rift’ on one condition
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to name baby girl Diana?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to name baby girl Diana?
Prince Charles set to take on larger role after Prince Philip's death

Prince Charles set to take on larger role after Prince Philip's death
Prince Charles planning to 'ditch' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Charles planning to 'ditch' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Did Jennifer Aniston skip Oscars 2021 because of Brad Pitt?

Did Jennifer Aniston skip Oscars 2021 because of Brad Pitt?

Latest

view all