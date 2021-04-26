Can't connect right now! retry
Shafqat Mehmood visits Cambridge exam centre, says SOPs being strictly followed

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Shafqat Mehmood pays a visit to a Cambridge exam centre. Photo: Shafqat Mehmood Twitter account

  • Shafqat Mehmood visits an exam centre with Head of British Council and Cambridge Pakistan
  • Says SOPs, including social distancing, being followed 
  • Number of people in a room was large, have asked them to drastically reduce it, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Monday  paid a visit to a Cambridge examination centre where he saw a lot of students crowded into one space. 

The minister took to Twitter to state that he spoke to the Head of the British Council and Cambridge Pakistan, asking them to ensure exam centres were not jampacked. 

"Visited an exam centre today with Head of British Council and Cambridge Pakistan. SOPs were being strictly observed including social distancing etc. But, the number of people in one room was large. Have asked them to drastically reduce it," he tweeted. 

Shafqat Mehmood wishes students luck as Cambridge exams start in Pakistan

Despite the mounting pressure from students who demanded the cancellation of exams amid an intensifying coronavirus situation, Cambridge examinations have started from today (Monday) with strict coronavirus standard operating procedures in place across Pakistan.

Extending good wishes to the appearing candidates on Twitter, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said that these are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the student's best interest in view.

"British Council is committed to strict implementation of SOPs and we will monitor them closely. Good Luck!" the federal minister said in a tweet.

