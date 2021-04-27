Jay-Z wants to connect with wife Beyonce and children in pandemic

Renowned American rapper Jay-Z is now more focused on his family, as the "Empire State of Mind" singer seemed more intent on exploring the rules of parenting and the foundation of a family.

"In the beginning it was time for everyone to sit down and really connect, and really focus on family and being together, and take this time to learn more about each other," said the 51-year-old rapper while talking to The Times in an interview.

"And then, as it wore on, it's like, 'OK, all right, what is the new normal?'"

Letting out his mindset about the family and its foundation, Jay-Z said his family is the most important for him.

"Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know? Not 'Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you,'" said the rapper.

He explained his focus has changed from making travel plans or performing live again to be family-oriented, as he wants to "really connect" with his wife Beyoncé and their children, taking advantage of coronavirus pandemic time.

Jay-Z said he will be paying more attention to build a good environment that he's cultivating for his and Beyoncé's three children: Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter.

The rapper also wants his children to pursue whatever interests they might have recreationally or professionally. "What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible," he said.

Their eldest daughter, 9-year-old Blue Ivy, has already made her impact felt as she has become the second-youngest person ever to win a Grammy.

