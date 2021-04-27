Video: PTI MNA Aslam Khan, guards beat up shopkeepers at Saddar mobile market in Karachi

KARACHI: A video of PTI National Assembly member Aslam Khan from Karachi having a scuffle with shopkeepers inside a mobile shop in Saddar, Karachi has gone viral on social media.



In the video, the PTI lawmaker and his guards can be seen punching and kicking the mobile market's shopkeepers.

Sources said the PTI lawmaker also slapped one of the shopkeeper's and his guards beat up some shopkeepers and pointed a gun at them.

It is not yet clear on why the scuffle between the shopkeepers and the PTI lawmaker took place.

The shopkeepers and PTI MNA both reached the Preedy police station after the incident. Representative of the association of Karachi traders also went to the police station to register a case against the MNA.

SSP South says that according to a shopkeeper, Khan slapped him first.

"We will come to a conclusion only after an investigation," the police official said.