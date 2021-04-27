Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
By
Amina Amir

Govt instructs expectant mothers to refrain from coronavirus vaccination

By
Amina Amir

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Officials at the Ministry of Health do not have clear data from the coronavirus vaccine trial on pregnant women, which is why they have recommended pregnant women not take the vaccine. Representational Image/File
  • The Government of Pakistan has instructed expectant mothers to refrain from taking locally available vaccines against coronavirus.
  • Instructions apply to Chinese Sinopharm, CanSinoBio, Sinovac, and Russian Sputnik vaccines
  • Limited tests have been performed with the vaccines on pregnant women, which is why govt cannot endorse its use, officials say.

The Government of Pakistan has instructed expectant mothers to refrain from vaccination against coronavirus, it was reported on Tuesday.

The instructions apply to the Chinese Sinopharm, CanSinoBio, Sinovac, and Russian Sputnik-V vaccines currently available in the local market.

According to the guidelines issued by the authorities, limited tests have been performed on pregnant women with the vaccines, therefore there is inadequate data to draw conclusions on whether coronavirus vaccination is safe for expectant mothers or not.

Officials at the Ministry of Health said do not have clear data from coronavirus vaccine trials on pregnant women.

Read more: COVID-19: 5,000 expectant Pakistani mothers request urgent repatriation from Dubai

Meanwhile, Pakistan has started the registration of people above 40 years for coronavirus vaccination from today.

Pakistan is officially using Chinese vaccines to inoculate people who are 50 years of age or above, as well as healthcare workers. The Russian Sputnik-V vaccine is available for purchase commercially. 

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for registration to receive a vaccine. A code is assigned to the person and they can then go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

According to Dr Faisal Sultan, the de facto health minister, around 2 million people have been vaccinated in the country so far.

More From Pakistan:

Sugar scam inquiry: Why was Dr Rizwan removed as the head of the JIT?

Sugar scam inquiry: Why was Dr Rizwan removed as the head of the JIT?
Sindh govt requests SHC to only allow urgent hearings due to rising coronavirus cases

Sindh govt requests SHC to only allow urgent hearings due to rising coronavirus cases
Govt not solely reliant on gifts, donations for COVID-19 vaccines, says Dr Sultan

Govt not solely reliant on gifts, donations for COVID-19 vaccines, says Dr Sultan
Video: PTI MNA Aslam Khan, guards beat up shopkeepers at Saddar mobile market in Karachi

Video: PTI MNA Aslam Khan, guards beat up shopkeepers at Saddar mobile market in Karachi
Balochistan: Citizens resort to panic buying of oxygen cylinders amid coronavirus fears

Balochistan: Citizens resort to panic buying of oxygen cylinders amid coronavirus fears
Coronavirus: Experts to visit Pakistan Steel Mills oxygen production plant today

Coronavirus: Experts to visit Pakistan Steel Mills oxygen production plant today
Commissioner Lahore says city-wide curfew may be imposed if coronavirus cases rise

Commissioner Lahore says city-wide curfew may be imposed if coronavirus cases rise
Coronavirus vaccine doses imported for private use have been exhausted

Coronavirus vaccine doses imported for private use have been exhausted
PML-N leader Javed Latif arrested from Lahore court in anti-Pakistan remarks case

PML-N leader Javed Latif arrested from Lahore court in anti-Pakistan remarks case
KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra booked for violating COVID-19 SOPs

KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra booked for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Shafqat Mehmood says NCOC to discuss ‘poor’ SOP compliance outside Cambridge exams centres

Shafqat Mehmood says NCOC to discuss ‘poor’ SOP compliance outside Cambridge exams centres
PM Imran Khan to meet pro-Tareen lawmakers today

PM Imran Khan to meet pro-Tareen lawmakers today

Latest

view all