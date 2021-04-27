If the need arises, Pakistan will import oxygen from China or Iran: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry speaks to the media. Photo: Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday Pakistan will import oxygen from Iran and China if the country's coronavirus situation worsens.

The minister was addressing a press conference where he was speaking about the coronavirus situation in the country.

Chaudhry said Pakistan would import oxygen from Iran and China if the coronavirus situation in the country worsens. He said it was a bit difficult to bring oxygen into the country from other states as it is not possible to transport it into the country via air.

"Oxygen has to be transported via land," he said.

The minister spoke about the coronavirus vaccination process, adding that two million Pakistanis had received the coronavirus jab till now. "More than one billion people across the world have gotten vaccinated," he said, urging Pakistanis not to be hesitant regarding the vaccine's side effects.

However, the minister said vaccines were a short-term solution to the problem and its results would take time to have an impact.

Speaking about the electoral reforms, Chaudhry said the prime minister, in a meeting today, had asked for a report on the issue.

"The technical part of electronic machines have been completed," he said.



