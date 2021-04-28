Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh honoured in Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’

Late Bollywood stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan were honoured by the Oscars in its ‘In Memoriam’ gallery.

While Irrfan Khan became a part of the aired ‘In Memoriam’ segment of Sunday’s Academy Awards, Rishi and Sushant were included in a larger gallery on the website.

Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti turned to Twitter and reacted to the Oscars paying tribute to the late actor, saying: “@itsSSR featured in The Memoriam gallery at the Oscars. Thanks for pursuing this @mayureshkrishna."

One fan reacted to the PK actor’s mention on the site, saying: "Getting chills seeing Sushant being remembered and honored at the #Oscars ... this isn’t the oscars appearance any fan ever hopes to witness. it wasn’t supposed to be this way.”

"93rd Oscars mentioned Sushant Singh Rajput with much respect 'In Memorium'. Just think, he only did 10 movies! See he had dreamt of Hollywood by 2020. Class can never be stopped or oppressed ever!" wrote another fan.

