Wednesday Apr 28 2021
Irrfan Khan's son Babil opens up about actor's tragic death

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Babil said Irrfan Khan knew about when he is going to pass away

Irrfan Khan's son Babil came forth reflecting on his father's heartbreaking demise from colon cancer. 

Talking to Film Companion, Babil said Irrfan knew about when he is going to pass away.

Babil recalled Irrfan telling him, "I am going to die", a few days before his death. It was one of the last things he said, Babil added. 

 "I was there in the hospital, two-three days before he died. He was losing consciousness and one of the last things he said...he just looked at me, smiled and said 'I am going to die' and I told him 'No you are not'. He then smiled again and went back to sleep," he said.

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar, who was also present for the interview, weighed in one of Irrfan's best qualities was that he was always honest. 

"I feel the most precious quality about him, was that he never pretended. If he is angry with you, or he is in love with you. Main thing is, when he is in love with you and says 'I love you', he did not pretend. He did not say it, till he meant it," Sutapa said.

