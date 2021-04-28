Allu Arjun tests positive for coronavirus

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021
Indian actor Allu Arjun has tested positive for coronavirus and isolated himself at home, he informed on social media.
The Arya 2 actor took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has gone into self-isolation.
He tweeted, “Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself.”
“I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine. Stay home, stay safe.”