Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Allu Arjun tests positive for coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Allu Arjun tests positive for coronavirus

Indian actor Allu Arjun has tested positive for coronavirus and isolated himself at home, he informed on social media.

The Arya 2 actor took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has gone into self-isolation.

He tweeted, “Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself.”

“I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine. Stay home, stay safe.”

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor urges fans to follow Covid-19 SOPs

Kareena Kapoor urges fans to follow Covid-19 SOPs
Irrfan Khan's son Babil opens up about actor's tragic death

Irrfan Khan's son Babil opens up about actor's tragic death

Anupam Kher gives update on Kirron Kher's health as she fights blood cancer

Anupam Kher gives update on Kirron Kher's health as she fights blood cancer

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen concentrators amid Covid-19 crisis

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen concentrators amid Covid-19 crisis
Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira contribute to Covid-19 relief fund

Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira contribute to Covid-19 relief fund
Naimal Khawar Khan's Ramadan post is seriously relatable

Naimal Khawar Khan's Ramadan post is seriously relatable
Pooja Hegde thanks fans for love, wishes

Pooja Hegde thanks fans for love, wishes
Aiman Khan reveals Humayun Saeed is her forever favourite actor

Aiman Khan reveals Humayun Saeed is her forever favourite actor
Imran Abbas reaches 5 million followers on Instagram

Imran Abbas reaches 5 million followers on Instagram
Hina Khan under home quarantine after Covid-19 diagnosis

Hina Khan under home quarantine after Covid-19 diagnosis
Madhuri Dixit gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Madhuri Dixit gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine
Asad Siddiqui meets Maulana Tariq Jamil

Asad Siddiqui meets Maulana Tariq Jamil

Latest

view all