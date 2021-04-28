Allu Arjun tests positive for coronavirus

Indian actor Allu Arjun has tested positive for coronavirus and isolated himself at home, he informed on social media.



The Arya 2 actor took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has gone into self-isolation.

He tweeted, “Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself.”

“I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine. Stay home, stay safe.”