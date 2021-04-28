Can't connect right now! retry
Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer welcomes baby girl

Natalie Dormer shared the news that she and her partner David Oakes welcomed a baby together.

Speaking on the That’s After Life podcast, the Games of Thrones star joked: "What else could people do?"

"Yes, so it was a perfect thing to do during a pandemic is get pregnant and have a baby. I feel like I am probably being a bit of a cliché," Natalie shares, before imagining how her daughter will "probably be sitting in a bar in sort of 30 years time on a date going, ‘Yeah, I'm a COVID baby.'"

The 39-year-old said it has been three months since her daughter arrived in this world and it has been “an absolute joy”.

"I'm never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else," Natalie shares. "I completely underestimated it."

