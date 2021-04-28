Sindh announces public holiday on occasion of Labour Day

— AFP/File

The Sindh government on Wednesday announced a public holiday on the occasion of Labour Day, a notification from the Services, General, and Administration Department said.

"The Government of Sindh declares Saturday 1 May 2021, as Public Holiday on the occasion of “Labour Day” throughout the Province of Sindh," the notification read.

The Labour Day — also known as May Day — is observed around the world to express solidarity with and honour the rights of the labour class.

The purpose of celebrating this day is to initiate steps for providing job protection to labourers and industrial workers against any exploitation.

