Sonu Sood inaugurates free covid-19 testing services

Sonu Sood recently turned to social media and announced the inauguration of his free covid-19 testing and consultation services.

The actor unveiled the news on Twitter and took social media by surprise with his announcement.



For those unversed, the service will be made available via the Sood Foundation and features the moto “You, take REST. Let me handle the TEST.”

Check it out below: