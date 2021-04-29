Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 29 2021
By
Amina Amir

PSM oxygen plant: Experts committee to present report tomorrow

By
Amina Amir

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

File photo of Pakistan Steel Mills.

ISLAMABAD: A technical committee mandated by the federal government to assess the oxygen plant at the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) will finalise its report and present it to the authorities tomorrow (Friday).

The government is making efforts to enhance the capacity of oxygen production in the country amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and in this regard, a team of experts visited the PSM oxygen plant to review the situation.

According to sources, the team has completed its assessment of the machinery installed at the plant and will share its recommendations on the revival of the plant by tomorrow.

The report is prepared by engineers and experts from EME Engineers, Pakistan Oxygen Limited.

Related items

The Ministry of Industries and Production had earlier decided to assess the gas production plant and see whether it can be revived to meet the demand for oxygen, as cases of the coronavirus continue to surge in Pakistan. 

A delegation of technical experts visited the PSM and explored the possibilities of putting the plant to use to produce more oxygen. 

The PSM plant has the capacity to produce 15,200 cubic metre gas per hour.

Experts believe it will not be necessary to activate the main plant of the steel mills to run the oxygen plant. In addition, oxygen cylinders can also be manufactured at the steel mills, if the need arises to do so. 

More From Pakistan:

On election day, PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif sends message to NA-249 residents

On election day, PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif sends message to NA-249 residents
Coronavirus: Pakistanis aged 40-49 years old to be vaccinated from May 3

Coronavirus: Pakistanis aged 40-49 years old to be vaccinated from May 3
PIA plane carrying over 300,000 vaccines from China arrives in Islamabad

PIA plane carrying over 300,000 vaccines from China arrives in Islamabad
PTI leading every survey in Karachi's NA-249: Firdous Shamim Naqvi

PTI leading every survey in Karachi's NA-249: Firdous Shamim Naqvi
PM Imran Khan unveils two new schemes for overseas Pakistanis

PM Imran Khan unveils two new schemes for overseas Pakistanis

Karachi's ranking improves on World Crime Index

Karachi's ranking improves on World Crime Index
LHC asks civil servants to submit social media accounts' details

LHC asks civil servants to submit social media accounts' details
PM Imran Khan welcomes Saudi Arabia’s peace initiative with Iran

PM Imran Khan welcomes Saudi Arabia’s peace initiative with Iran
Iftar party: Taimur Jhagra secures bail in coronavirus SOPs violation case

Iftar party: Taimur Jhagra secures bail in coronavirus SOPs violation case
Coronavirus update: Pakistan reports 5,480 new infections, with 9.6% positivity rate

Coronavirus update: Pakistan reports 5,480 new infections, with 9.6% positivity rate
NA-249 by-election: Polling underway as major political parties vie for crucial Karachi seat

NA-249 by-election: Polling underway as major political parties vie for crucial Karachi seat
PM Imran Khan denies discussing Justice Isa's case with Bashir Memon, says Farogh Naseem

PM Imran Khan denies discussing Justice Isa's case with Bashir Memon, says Farogh Naseem

Latest

view all