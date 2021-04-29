PSM oxygen plant: Experts committee to present report tomorrow

File photo of Pakistan Steel Mills.

ISLAMABAD: A technical committee mandated by the federal government to assess the oxygen plant at the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) will finalise its report and present it to the authorities tomorrow (Friday).

The government is making efforts to enhance the capacity of oxygen production in the country amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and in this regard, a team of experts visited the PSM oxygen plant to review the situation.

According to sources, the team has completed its assessment of the machinery installed at the plant and will share its recommendations on the revival of the plant by tomorrow.

The report is prepared by engineers and experts from EME Engineers, Pakistan Oxygen Limited.

The Ministry of Industries and Production had earlier decided to assess the gas production plant and see whether it can be revived to meet the demand for oxygen, as cases of the coronavirus continue to surge in Pakistan.



A delegation of technical experts visited the PSM and explored the possibilities of putting the plant to use to produce more oxygen.

The PSM plant has the capacity to produce 15,200 cubic metre gas per hour.

Experts believe it will not be necessary to activate the main plant of the steel mills to run the oxygen plant. In addition, oxygen cylinders can also be manufactured at the steel mills, if the need arises to do so.