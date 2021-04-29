Imran Khan, Shahzad Akbar 'caught red-handed': Marriyum Aurangzeb

PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb. Photo: File.

Referring to the case against SC Judge Qazi Faez Isa, Marriyum Aurangzeb says PM Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar have been caught "red-handed."

Says Akbar is answerable to the nation for hatching a plot and misusing his powers.

Says legal action should be taken against Akbar under Article 6 of the Constitution (high treason).

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his aide on accountability and interior Shahzad Akbar have been "caught red-handed."

Aurangzeb was referring to the allegations the former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) chief Bashir Memon had levelled against the premier and Akbar in relation to the case against Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Speaking to the media, Aurangzeb said Akbar should answer the questions posed by Memon.

"Criminals in the witness stand are supposed to answer questions, not ask them," she said. "Shahzad Akbar is answerable to the nation for hatching a plot and misusing his powers. He is guilty both in the eyes of the public as well as the court."

Aurangzeb said legal action should be taken against Akbar under Article 6 of the Constitution — high treason.



It should be recalled that Memon, while speaking on the Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath," had once again said he was asked by the prime minister himself to file cases against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and other Opposition leaders during his tenure as the FIA's director-general.

Memon had said that Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem Naseem and Akbar also wanted him to proceed against Justice Isa on money laundering charges, but he had refused to do so as "the agency had no grounds to do so, especially since the matter pertained to a Supreme Court judge."

Shahzad Akbar serves legal notice to ex-FIA chief Bashir Memon for slander

Akbar, on Wednesday, announced that his lawyers have issued a legal notice to Memon for "levelling baseless allegations against him."

"My lawyers have issued [a] legal notice to Bashir Memon for his lies and slanderous accusations with malafide and without any evidence," the SAPM wrote on Twitter.

"I firmly believe in rule of law, and he shall be answerable before a court of law for his slander."