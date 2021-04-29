Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 29 2021
Web Desk

Sonu Sood calls on fan support amid covid-19 surge

Web Desk

Indian actor Sonu Sood recently showed off the need for aid amid the recent surge in covid-19 cases and urged his fan base to reach out with a helping hand for the less fortunate.

The star showed off the massive public outcry for help in a short Instagram video and captioned it with the words, “The speed at which we get requests across the country.”

“Trying my best to reach out to everyone. Everyone...Please come forward. We need more helping hands. Do your best to the best of your capabilities.”

