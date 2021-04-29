Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Apr 29 2021
Ileana D'Cruz addressees her love for complete 'uncertainty'

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Ileana D’Cruz addressees her love for complete ‘uncertainty’

Ileana D’Cruz recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her love for life’s uncertainties.

According to a report by IANS Ileana was quoted saying, “I think in most films that I have done I constantly question how I will do it, and that is what pushes me forward because I think if I walked into a film completely cocky and confident, I wouldn’t be really able to do justice in a way.”

“I like the uncertainty, not really knowing how I am going to do it. I like getting into a sphere that is uncertain. It sounds really strange but it pushes me to do better and work harder.”

