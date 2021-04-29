Ileana D’Cruz addressees her love for complete ‘uncertainty’

Ileana D’Cruz recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her love for life’s uncertainties.

According to a report by IANS Ileana was quoted saying, “I think in most films that I have done I constantly question how I will do it, and that is what pushes me forward because I think if I walked into a film completely cocky and confident, I wouldn’t be really able to do justice in a way.”

“I like the uncertainty, not really knowing how I am going to do it. I like getting into a sphere that is uncertain. It sounds really strange but it pushes me to do better and work harder.”