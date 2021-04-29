Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 29 2021
Arjun Kapoor sheds light on past body weight struggles

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Arjun Kapoor recently sat down for a chat and addressed his former obesity with candid honesty.

He shed light on his past struggles during a conversation with Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor on Star Vs Food.

There he was quoted saying, “It reached a point where I developed asthma, I developed injuries because of it and I reached 150 kgs by the time I was 16 years old.”

The biggest reason Arjun turned to food in the first place was due to the ‘comfort’ it brought during his parents’ divorce. “When my parents split up, I looked at food for comfort. I got caught up in the way I felt emotionally so I started eating and then I really enjoyed eating.”

“Fast food culture came into India at that point in time and fast food is fast food, you can go after school and keep eating. And it is very difficult to let go because eventually there is nobody to stop you beyond a point.”

