Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to services of late mountaineer Ali Sadpara

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Sajid Sadpara, the son of late mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara. Photo: Twitter/ Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paid tribute to the services of late mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara during his visit to Gilgit. 

According to the Twitter account of the Prime Minister's Office, the premier had a meeting with Sajid Ali Sadpara, the son of Muhammad Ali Sadpara, during which he paid tribute to the services that the late mountaineer rendered to make Pakistan proud on an international level.

Sajid Sadpara also tweeted about the meeting, saying that the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan also visited him along with the premier. 

Muhammad Ali Sadpara was declared dead by his family on February 18, 2021. The mountaineer had gone to summit the mighty K2 along with Iceland's John Snorri and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr. They had departed for their journey on February 3. 

Related items

The trio had started their attempt for the final summit in the early hours of February 5, hoping to accomplish the herculean task by afternoon.

According to the last updates posted on Snorri's Facebook account on February 5, at 12:29 pm, their GPS had stopped working. 

The government of Pakistan, the Pakistan Army, and other stakeholder employed their best efforts to find the missing mountaineers and several search-and-rescue attempts were made, but the teams remained unsuccessful due to the harsh weather.  

More From Pakistan:

Govt not to increase petrol price in May: Finance Ministry

Govt not to increase petrol price in May: Finance Ministry
After UK, South African and Brazilian variants have entered Sindh: Dr Azra Pechuho

After UK, South African and Brazilian variants have entered Sindh: Dr Azra Pechuho
Pakistan awards first PhD in nursing

Pakistan awards first PhD in nursing
Singapore bans Pakistani travellers from transiting or entering country

Singapore bans Pakistani travellers from transiting or entering country
Bilawal demands president, law minister resign over 'false reference' against Justice Isa

Bilawal demands president, law minister resign over 'false reference' against Justice Isa
PM Imran Khan announces mega development package worth Rs370bn for Gilgit-Baltistan

PM Imran Khan announces mega development package worth Rs370bn for Gilgit-Baltistan
EU parliament wants Pakistan's GSP plus status reviewed

EU parliament wants Pakistan's GSP plus status reviewed
UHS announces results of MBBS Second Professional Annual Examinations

UHS announces results of MBBS Second Professional Annual Examinations
PPP held system hostage for sake of one seat: Fawad Chaudhry on NA-249 by-election

PPP held system hostage for sake of one seat: Fawad Chaudhry on NA-249 by-election
Govt decides to form 3-member committee to review TLP ban: sources

Govt decides to form 3-member committee to review TLP ban: sources
Who is the new MNA of NA-249?

Who is the new MNA of NA-249?
From sixth to first: How did PPP win NA-249?

From sixth to first: How did PPP win NA-249?

Latest

view all