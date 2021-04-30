Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to services of late mountaineer Ali Sadpara

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Sajid Sadpara, the son of late mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara. Photo: Twitter/ Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paid tribute to the services of late mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara during his visit to Gilgit.

According to the Twitter account of the Prime Minister's Office, the premier had a meeting with Sajid Ali Sadpara, the son of Muhammad Ali Sadpara, during which he paid tribute to the services that the late mountaineer rendered to make Pakistan proud on an international level.

Sajid Sadpara also tweeted about the meeting, saying that the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan also visited him along with the premier.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara was declared dead by his family on February 18, 2021. The mountaineer had gone to summit the mighty K2 along with Iceland's John Snorri and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr. They had departed for their journey on February 3.

The trio had started their attempt for the final summit in the early hours of February 5, hoping to accomplish the herculean task by afternoon.



According to the last updates posted on Snorri's Facebook account on February 5, at 12:29 pm, their GPS had stopped working.

The government of Pakistan, the Pakistan Army, and other stakeholder employed their best efforts to find the missing mountaineers and several search-and-rescue attempts were made, but the teams remained unsuccessful due to the harsh weather.