Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Apr 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Sonu Sood urges governments to support education for orphans

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Sonu Sood urges governments to support education for orphans

Indian star Sonu Sood recently urged the government to offer full-ride education prospects to those children who lost their parents to the pandemic.

The entertainer turned philanthropist took to Instagram to share his appeal and claimed, "I would like to request the government, the state government, central government or whichever institutes that are trying to help, that there should be a rule that whosoever has lost family members during COVID-19, the education of their kids, from school to college, be it in a government school or private school, should be free of cost."

Check it out below:



More From Bollywood:

Kangana Ranaut slams people ‘who cry about India’ to ‘foreign daddies’

Kangana Ranaut slams people ‘who cry about India’ to ‘foreign daddies’
Ileana D’Cruz addressees her love for complete ‘uncertainty’

Ileana D’Cruz addressees her love for complete ‘uncertainty’
Arjun Kapoor touches on 1 crore donation for Covid-19 relief

Arjun Kapoor touches on 1 crore donation for Covid-19 relief
Sonu Sood inaugurates free covid-19 testing services

Sonu Sood inaugurates free covid-19 testing services
Jacqueline Fernandez shows off the benefits of meditation amid covid-19

Jacqueline Fernandez shows off the benefits of meditation amid covid-19
Alaya F reveals what it’s like being compared to Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan

Alaya F reveals what it’s like being compared to Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan
Ananya Panday thinks Bollywood’s digital boom has worked in favour of actors

Ananya Panday thinks Bollywood’s digital boom has worked in favour of actors
Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh honoured in Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’

Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh honoured in Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’
Priyanka Chopra asks US to provide its surplus COVID vaccines to India

Priyanka Chopra asks US to provide its surplus COVID vaccines to India
Arjun Kapoor waxes poetic about girlfriend Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor waxes poetic about girlfriend Malaika Arora
Adnan Sami speaks out after getting covid-19 vaccine jab

Adnan Sami speaks out after getting covid-19 vaccine jab
Hansal Metha shows off secrets to managing ‘sleepless nights’ in lockdown

Hansal Metha shows off secrets to managing ‘sleepless nights’ in lockdown

Latest

view all