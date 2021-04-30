Sonu Sood urges governments to support education for orphans

Indian star Sonu Sood recently urged the government to offer full-ride education prospects to those children who lost their parents to the pandemic.

The entertainer turned philanthropist took to Instagram to share his appeal and claimed, "I would like to request the government, the state government, central government or whichever institutes that are trying to help, that there should be a rule that whosoever has lost family members during COVID-19, the education of their kids, from school to college, be it in a government school or private school, should be free of cost."

Check it out below:








