Pakistan cuts international flights to 20% to curb COVID-19 cases

Pakistan plans to reduce the number of inbound international flights to 20% of current numbers to curb rising COVID-19 cases.

The NCOC has decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5 May to 20th May.

On Saturday Pakistan reported 4,696 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday issued an advisory reducing the number of inbound international flights to 20% of current numbers to curb rising COVID-19 cases.

"Amid high disease prevalence in various parts of the world and current disease situation in the country with corresponding extreme stress on the critical care system. Pakistan has decided to significantly reduce inbound International Air Travel from 5 May to 20th May," said the NCOC in a statement on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear which routes and air carriers would be affected.

The NCOC added the decision would be reviewed on May 18.

According to details, inbound air traffic will operate at 20% of the total current quantum while there is no change in existing Category C list countries.

“Pakistani passport holders (stranded/short term visa) are allowed to travel to Pakistan subject to exemption by the committee as per procedures in vogue,” it added.

All the inbound travellers to Pakistan including Cat C list countries must have a negative repeat PCR test before travelling to Pakistan (maximum 72 hours old) while Rapid Antigen Testing will be done on arrival at the airports.

However, negative cases will undergo 10 days of self-quarantine at home with stringent TTO protocols.

It further added that positive cases will be shifted by Provincial/ District Administration to a self-paid facility for 10 days quarantine with TTO of contacts (if any) and a repeat PCR test will be conducted on the 8th day of the quarantine period.

In case of a negative result, the passenger will be allowed to proceed home. However, in case of a positive result, the passenger will either undergo an additional quarantine period or will be shifted to hospital as per the advice of health authorities.

The NCOC stated that registration on Passtrack App by all inbound travellers before travelling to Pakistan is mandatory, however, the deportees are exempted from registration on the app

Record rise in COVID-19 cases

Pakistan has seen record deaths in recent days from the coronavirus, and stricter restrictions on movement and gathering in public are planned for the upcoming Eid holiday.

Officials are worried the country's health care system, already under strain, could reach breaking point if more contagious variants of the virus begin to spread, as has happened in neighbouring India.

On Saturday authorities reported 4,696 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 146 deaths from the disease.