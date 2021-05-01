Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday May 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Babar Azam pays tribute to labourers on Labour Day

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 01, 2021

Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Photo: File

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Saturday paid a fitting tribute to labourers of the country and called them stars as their "hard work and dedication" has helped Pakistan "a lot in building" the country.

"To the most underappreciated pivotal force and asset of our nation. Each and everyone of you is a star and your hard work and dedication have helped us a lot in building our country," tweeted Babar Azam. 

Babar wished them well on a day dedicated to them and thanked them for their work. 

Labour Day — also known as May Day — is observed around the world to express solidarity with and honour the rights of the labour class.

The purpose of celebrating this day is to initiate steps to provide job protection to labourers and industrial workers against any exploitation.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi dismiss same batsman to complete 50 Test wickets

Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi dismiss same batsman to complete 50 Test wickets
Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali's five-wicket haul helps Pakistan demolish Zimbabwe in first Test

Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali's five-wicket haul helps Pakistan demolish Zimbabwe in first Test
Pak vs Zim: Pakistan bowled out for 426 in 1st Test

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan bowled out for 426 in 1st Test
Major changes expected in central contracts of Pakistani cricketers

Major changes expected in central contracts of Pakistani cricketers
'Fantastic' Fawad Alam becomes first Asian to convert his four Test 50s into 100s

'Fantastic' Fawad Alam becomes first Asian to convert his four Test 50s into 100s
BCCI keeping UAE as backup option for T20 Cricket World Cup due to COVID-19

BCCI keeping UAE as backup option for T20 Cricket World Cup due to COVID-19
Lahori bodybuilder Abdul Waheed proves age is just a number

Lahori bodybuilder Abdul Waheed proves age is just a number
Pak vs Zim: Fawad Alam's century helps Pakistan close day with lead of nearly 200 runs

Pak vs Zim: Fawad Alam's century helps Pakistan close day with lead of nearly 200 runs
England cricket team to tour Pakistan for Test series next year, British envoy assures Fawad Chaudhry

England cricket team to tour Pakistan for Test series next year, British envoy assures Fawad Chaudhry
Pak vs Zim: Shaheen Afridi completes 50 Test wickets in same number of matches as Wasim Akram

Pak vs Zim: Shaheen Afridi completes 50 Test wickets in same number of matches as Wasim Akram
Pak vs Zim: Openers give Pakistan good start after Hasan, Shaheen's heroics

Pak vs Zim: Openers give Pakistan good start after Hasan, Shaheen's heroics
Shoaib Akhtar says he enjoyed bowling to Babar Azam when he was a 'child prodigy'

Shoaib Akhtar says he enjoyed bowling to Babar Azam when he was a 'child prodigy'

Latest

view all