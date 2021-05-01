Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Over 3,000 children contracted coronavirus in April alone, health ministry data shows

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 01, 2021

  • 3,315 children between the ages of 1 and 10 contracted COVID-19 in April.
  • 12,162 boys and girls between the age of 11-20 were coronavirus positive in April.
  • Pakistan is in the midst of a deadly third wave of the coronavirus that has forced the government to lockdown many areas of the country.

More than 3,000 children between the age of 1-10 were diagnosed with coronavirus in April, data issued by the federal health ministry shows.

The data shows that 3,315 children between the ages of 1 and 10 and 12,162 boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 20 contracted COVID-19 in April.

It also showed that at least 19 children have died due to the coronavirus over the course of the month.

Read more: Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 10 children since March 15, says NCOC

Breakdown

Among girls, 1,424 were of the age group 1-10 and 5,205 were of the age group 11-20.

Among boys, 1,891 boys were of the age group 1-10, while 6,957 were of the age group 11-20.

Officials said that at least 6 children in the age group 1-10 and 13 in the age group 11-20 had died due to COVID-19.

Total infections among youngsters

So far, 10,036 girls between the ages of 1 and 10 and 28,496 girls between the ages of 11 and 20 have been infected with coronavirus across the country.

On the other hand, 14,500 boys between the ages of 1 and 10 and 40,670 boys between the ages of 11-20 have been infected with coronavirus.

Read more: Coronavirus rapidly spreads among children in Punjab

Pakistan is in the midst of a deadly third wave of the coronavirus that has forced the government to lockdown many areas of the country.  

Even today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported that 4,696 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Read more: With 146 new fatalities, Pakistan's coronavirus death toll nears 18,000

The total tally of COVID-19 cases of the country with the new cases now stands at 825,519, with most cases reported in Punjab.


More From Pakistan:

Opinion: The Cambridge exams conundrum has no easy solution

Opinion: The Cambridge exams conundrum has no easy solution
Karachi's Gul Plaza, shops in mobile market sealed over coronavirus SOP violations

Karachi's Gul Plaza, shops in mobile market sealed over coronavirus SOP violations
90% of Punjab's cases in last 3 months belonged to UK virus variant: sources

90% of Punjab's cases in last 3 months belonged to UK virus variant: sources
Textile mills association asks PM Imran Khan to review Eid holidays

Textile mills association asks PM Imran Khan to review Eid holidays
Pakistanis can get vaccinated with full confidence: Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistanis can get vaccinated with full confidence: Dr Faisal Sultan
In Labour Day message, Punjab chief minister announces raising minimum wage to Rs20,000

In Labour Day message, Punjab chief minister announces raising minimum wage to Rs20,000
FAFEN reports 143 violations during NA-249 by-elections

FAFEN reports 143 violations during NA-249 by-elections
Extended Troika calls on Afghan Taliban to 'fulfil counterterrorism commitments'

Extended Troika calls on Afghan Taliban to 'fulfil counterterrorism commitments'
PM Imran Khan stresses need for electoral reforms after Karachi's NA-249 by-election

PM Imran Khan stresses need for electoral reforms after Karachi's NA-249 by-election
COVID-19: NCOC bans processions on Youm-e-Ali

COVID-19: NCOC bans processions on Youm-e-Ali
After Miftah Ismail's request, ECP withholds results of NA-249 by-poll

After Miftah Ismail's request, ECP withholds results of NA-249 by-poll
Pakistan cuts international flights to 20% to curb COVID-19 cases

Pakistan cuts international flights to 20% to curb COVID-19 cases

Latest

view all