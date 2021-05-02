Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Times Higher Education ranks GIK Institute top university in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 02, 2021

Reuter's file image.
  • Times Higher Education (THE) ranks GIK as the top university in Pakistan.
  • THE is one of the most prestigious publishers of university rankings in the world.
  • The institute is ranked 30th out of 966 universities worldwide.

SWABI: Times Higher Education (THE) ranks Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology as the top university in Pakistan, The News reported on Sunday.

The Times Higher Education is one of the most prestigious publishers of university rankings in the world.

According to THE, GIK has been ranked number one in Pakistan in its World University Impact Rankings 2021 in the category of Quality Education. 

The institute was ranked 30th out of 966 universities worldwide.

Rankings based on societal impact of varsity on SDGs

The GIK faculty members said the rankings were based on the societal impact of a university towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

GIK Institute is the only Pakistani university to feature in the top 50 universities in the world in SDG:4.

Read more: Only 1 Pakistani university among Asia's top 100 rankings

The institute was also ranked in the top 300 universities worldwide in SDG:1.

The SDG:4 measured a university’s contribution to learning, research, and its commitment to education.

'Remarkable feet'

“Being ranked 1st in Pakistan, and 30th globally in the SDG of ‘Quality Education’, is a remarkable feat,” said a faculty member.

“We are proud to lead by example in the efforts to impart quality education to our citizens and to contribute to sustainable development, which is today recognised internationally as being of immense importance,” he added. 

Jehangir Bashar, Rector of the Institute, said that this achievement bore testimony to the hard work and commitment of the faculty, staff, and management of the institute to make sure our students got the best quality education while promoting the cause of sustainable development.

More From Pakistan:

Lockdown in Lahore enters 2nd day as businesses and markets remain shuttered

Lockdown in Lahore enters 2nd day as businesses and markets remain shuttered
Coronavirus in Pakistan: 113 more die over past 24 hours

Coronavirus in Pakistan: 113 more die over past 24 hours
PM Imran Khan did not mention Justice Qazi Faez Isa's name: Bashir Memon

PM Imran Khan did not mention Justice Qazi Faez Isa's name: Bashir Memon
Qaseeda Burda Shareef renews hope amid a pandemic-struck Ramadan

Qaseeda Burda Shareef renews hope amid a pandemic-struck Ramadan
WATCH: Brown bear spotted running in snow in Pakistan's Deosai National Park

WATCH: Brown bear spotted running in snow in Pakistan's Deosai National Park
Punjab's Auqaf dept bans itikaaf in mosques amid rampant spread of COVID-19

Punjab's Auqaf dept bans itikaaf in mosques amid rampant spread of COVID-19
Opinion: The Cambridge exams conundrum has no easy solution

Opinion: The Cambridge exams conundrum has no easy solution
Over 3,000 children contracted coronavirus in April alone, health ministry data shows

Over 3,000 children contracted coronavirus in April alone, health ministry data shows
Karachi's Gul Plaza, shops in mobile market sealed over coronavirus SOP violations

Karachi's Gul Plaza, shops in mobile market sealed over coronavirus SOP violations
90% of Punjab's cases in last 3 months belonged to UK virus variant: sources

90% of Punjab's cases in last 3 months belonged to UK virus variant: sources
Textile mills association asks PM Imran Khan to review Eid holidays

Textile mills association asks PM Imran Khan to review Eid holidays
Pakistanis can get vaccinated with full confidence: Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistanis can get vaccinated with full confidence: Dr Faisal Sultan

Latest

view all