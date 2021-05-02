Times Higher Education ranks GIK Institute top university in Pakistan

Reuter's file image.

Times Higher Education (THE) ranks GIK as the top university in Pakistan.



THE is one of the most prestigious publishers of university rankings in the world.

The institute is ranked 30th out of 966 universities worldwide.

SWABI: Times Higher Education (THE) ranks Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology as the top university in Pakistan, The News reported on Sunday.

The Times Higher Education is one of the most prestigious publishers of university rankings in the world.



According to THE, GIK has been ranked number one in Pakistan in its World University Impact Rankings 2021 in the category of Quality Education.

The institute was ranked 30th out of 966 universities worldwide.

Rankings based on societal impact of varsity on SDGs

The GIK faculty members said the rankings were based on the societal impact of a university towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

GIK Institute is the only Pakistani university to feature in the top 50 universities in the world in SDG:4.

The institute was also ranked in the top 300 universities worldwide in SDG:1.

The SDG:4 measured a university’s contribution to learning, research, and its commitment to education.

'Remarkable feet'

“Being ranked 1st in Pakistan, and 30th globally in the SDG of ‘Quality Education’, is a remarkable feat,” said a faculty member.

“We are proud to lead by example in the efforts to impart quality education to our citizens and to contribute to sustainable development, which is today recognised internationally as being of immense importance,” he added.

Jehangir Bashar, Rector of the Institute, said that this achievement bore testimony to the hard work and commitment of the faculty, staff, and management of the institute to make sure our students got the best quality education while promoting the cause of sustainable development.