Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain to become parents

Sunday May 02 2021
Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz left fans in awe after sharing the news that she and her husband Yasir Hussain are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, the Suno Chanda star shared an adorable snap of herself with her husband cradling her baby bump, looking absolutely adorable as the couple smiled from ear-to-ear.

The star even shared the tentative arrival of the little one as she captioned the post: "ALHAMDULILLAH Arriving July 2021 INSHALLAH."

Yasir too took to his Instagram handle to share some sweet snaps from the adorable photoshoot.

The joyful news saw a wave of congratulatory messages from fans and the people from the entertainment industry alike.

Minal Khan wrote: “MashaAllah MashaAllah MashaAllah”

Sunita Marshall too sent a congratulatory message which was followed by: “Congratulations"

Take a look:





