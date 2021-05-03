Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham shares special birthday to her husband David Beckham as he turns 46

By
Web Desk

Monday May 03, 2021

legendary footballer David Beckham, who turned 46 on Sunday May 6, received love from his loving and caring wife Victoria Beckham on his special day.

The Fashion designer won hearts as she shared a very special tribute to her husband on his 46th birthday Sunday (May 2, 2021). She marked the Manchester United legend special day with two footballing balloon body doubles decked out in their sporting gear.

The former England football captain celebrated his birthday with loved ones in Florida where the Beckham's co-own their football franchise Inter Miami.

The Spice Girls singer made sure to share the celebrations with her 28.9 million followers on Instagram, as she posted a series of sweet photos of the family in the sunshine state.

She captioned the adorable snap of David sharing a drink with his football buddies: “Birthday boy @davidbeckham with his @intermiamicf team mates!! Happy Birthday!!!”

Victoria Beckham also posted a picture of the loved-up couple together in a warm embrace midnight to make sure she was the first person to pay tribute to her amazing husband before anyone else.

She wrote: “Looks like you’re catching me up!! To a very special husband and the most incredible daddy x. Happy birthday we all love you so so much x @davidbeckham”.

Victoria Beckham didn't want her daughter and son to feel left out and attributed a sweet snap of them with their father David Beckham together to mark the occasion.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish speaks out about the prevalence of sexual exploitation of minors

Billie Eilish speaks out about the prevalence of sexual exploitation of minors
Caitlyn Jenner stands by her statement on trans girls as criticism piles on

Caitlyn Jenner stands by her statement on trans girls as criticism piles on

Kendall Jenner cuts a gym-honed figure as she heads to Pilates class in West Hollywood

Kendall Jenner cuts a gym-honed figure as she heads to Pilates class in West Hollywood
Queen defies pressure to leave Windsor Castle after security breach

Queen defies pressure to leave Windsor Castle after security breach
Justin Bieber gushes over Hailey as she shows off her incredible physique in latest snap

Justin Bieber gushes over Hailey as she shows off her incredible physique in latest snap
Billie Eilish flaunts her true beauty and hidden tattoo during British Vogue Cover shoot

Billie Eilish flaunts her true beauty and hidden tattoo during British Vogue Cover shoot
Vin Diesel recalls nearly backing away from ‘Fast & Furious’

Vin Diesel recalls nearly backing away from ‘Fast & Furious’
Aurora addresses the trending success of ‘Runaway’

Aurora addresses the trending success of ‘Runaway’
Lady Gaga’s family ‘relieved’ over dognapper arrest

Lady Gaga’s family ‘relieved’ over dognapper arrest
DJ Khaled shares new video with Justin Bieber

DJ Khaled shares new video with Justin Bieber

Sara Ali Khan asks fans to donate plasma as India battles new wave of coronavirus

Sara Ali Khan asks fans to donate plasma as India battles new wave of coronavirus

BTS unveil release date for brand new single ‘Butter’

BTS unveil release date for brand new single ‘Butter’

Latest

view all