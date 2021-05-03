Kangana Ranaut says she wanted to prove there was more to her than just fair skin

B-Town star Kangana Ranaut is slamming Bollywood over its obsession with fair skin and for reducing stars down to their complexion.

The Queen actor said she wanted to prove to filmmakers that there was more to her than just her fair complexion—which she termed was the least favourite part of herself.

During an interview with an entertainment portal, she said, per Hindustan Times: "I tried to make my own place and that was a big struggle. If I had to settle for what they were giving me, I don't think I would have come this far. For them, beauty was being fair.”

“I was fair enough and I could have made a place for myself for 3-4 years, which anybody with a fair complexion can. So, that was all that they wanted. They were willing to give me that shelf life in return for the fair complexion. But I was not okay with that,” she shared.

“My fair complexion is the least of my favourite things. There is so much more to me as an individual and I was appalled to see that they didn’t care about that. They had nothing to do with that. Now they must be surprised to see what kind of a person I turned out to be,” she added.