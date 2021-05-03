Bhumi Pednekar loses two loved ones to COVID: 'No space for grief. Only action'

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar after recovering from COVID-19 revealed that she lost two loved ones from the virus.

Turning to Twitter, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star said there was ‘no space for grief’ after two of her loved ones lost their battle to COVID-19 within 24 hours and three others were in critical condition, amidst India’s deadly second wave of the infectious disease that has left the country crippled.

"Have lost 2 people we love from my immediate world in the last 24 hours, 3 super critical. I've spent my day looking for Oxygen & beds for the ones we can save,” she wrote.

“No space for grief. Only action. Really can't wait for this to be over. Please do your bit,” she added.

