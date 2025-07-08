Actor Humaira Asghar Ali found dead in Karachi flat

Actor Humaira Asghar Ali. — Instagram@humairaaliofficial

KARACHI: Actor Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in a flat in Defence Phase 6’s Ittehad Commercial area on Tuesday, according to police.

Law enforcement personnel said they had arrived at the premises around 3:15pm to vacate the flat on court orders. When no one answered, the police broke open the door and discovered the actor’s body lying on the floor.

Police officials said the actor had been living alone in the flat for the past seven years.

Forensic evidence was collected from the scene, and the body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

The flat’s owner had filed a case over unpaid rent, officials added. The body was discovered when a court-appointed bailiff arrived to execute the eviction order.

Police said the cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem. However, authorities revealed that the actor's body is likely "15 to 20 days old".

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that the body brought to the hospital was "decomposed.

One of the actor's neighbours told Geo News the flat owner had said that Humaira had been delaying rent payments. The neighbour also confirmed that police broke open the door of her flat earlier today and discovered her body inside.

The neighbour further shared that Humaira did not interact much with other residents of the building and noted that she did not own a car.

Ali famously appeared on a reality show, "Tamasha Ghar", and in a film named "Jalaibee".

The actor-cum-model's death comes less than three weeks after renowned actress Ayesha Khan was found dead in her flat in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

84-year-old Ayesha's death came to light when her neighbours informed her family about a foul smell emitting from her apartment.