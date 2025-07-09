Entertainment fraternity mourns passing of actor Humaira Asghar Ali

Actor Humaira Asghar Ali. — Instagram@humairaaliofficial

Shock and grief swept Pakistan’s entertainment industry after the body of actor and model Humaira Asghar Ali was found in her Defence Phase 6 apartment, where it had reportedly lain undiscovered for nearly three weeks.

The discovery, made on Tuesday when law enforcement officials arrived to execute an eviction order, drew widespread concern and messages of grief from actors and celebrities.

Renowned Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui said that he was deeply shocked and saddened by Humaira's death.

“Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un! Deeply shocked and saddened. A young life cut short so suddenly," he wrote on his Instagram stories.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui's message on actor Humaira Asghar Ali's death — Instagram/@adnansid1

It may be noted that Humaira was a participant of a reality show hosted by Siddiqui on a private TV channel.

Meanwhile, TV host and actor Ahmed Ali Butt, who recently hosted Humaira on a podcast, also mourned her death.

“Shocked and sad, Allah bless her soul," he wrote on an Instagram post he shared on his stories.

Ahmed Ali Butt's message on actor Humaira Asghar Ali's death. — Instagram/@ahmedalibutt

Model and actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak urged sensitivity in public discourse.

“All I want to say is this: please have respect for the departed. Pray for ease in her afterlife. Be gentle, be sensitive, and be mindful of what you say in the comment section.”

Model and actress Saheefa Jabbar Khattak message on actor Humaira Asghar Ali's death. — Instagram/@sheefajabbarkhattak

Meanwhile, Mawra Hocane issued a heartfelt public service message to grieve Humaira's death.

“If you're caught in spiralling thoughts… please reach out! I will understand, I will not judge. Nothing is more precious than this beautiful gift of life that Allah has given us," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Mawra Hocane's message on actor Humaira Asghar Ali's death. — Instagram/@mawrellous

Hina Altaf, also a TV actor, shared a haunting observation, saying that Humaira lived alone and passed away alone.

"And days went by before anyone even noticed. This isn't just a loss, it's a wake-up call," Altaf wrote, highlighting the importance of checking on people in our surroundings.

Actor Hina Altaf's message on actor Humaira Asghar Ali's death. — @hinaaltaf

Actor Amar Khan called the incident more than just shocking:

“It’s the death of a society and an industry… Humaira is the face and story of so many artists who serve glamour under harsh lights, only to switch off one day… Don’t be too hard on yourself. Nothing is more important than your mental health and life," she said.

Actor and screenwriter Amar Khan's message on actor Humaira Asghar Ali's death. — Instagram/@amarkhanlove

Acclaimed actor and host Faysal Quraishi also called for compassion and urged people to keep a check on those who live alone.

“Khudara apno ka pata rakha karain jo akaily rehtay hain… May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

Faysal Quraishi's message on actor Humaira Asghar Ali's death. — Instagram/@faysalquraishi

Humaira was found dead in her apartment in an unidentifiable condition when police broke down the door to execute a court-ordered eviction.

Police said that the body had decomposed as several weeks had passed after the model's death. Initial probe revealed that Humaira had been living alone in the flat for seven years and the apartment’s owner had lodged a case against her over unpaid rent.

The actor, known for her appearance on the reality show and a role in the film Jalaibee, had reportedly kept to herself.

One of the actor's neighbours told Geo News the flat owner had said that Humaira had been delaying rent payments. The neighbour also confirmed that police broke open the door of her flat earlier today and discovered her body inside.

The neighbour further shared that Humaira did not interact much with other residents of the building and noted that she did not own a car.

After the tragic discovery, forensic teams gathered evidence, and shifted the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities and an autopsy.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed confirmed that the body was in a decomposed state and estimated it to be between 15 to 20 days old.

While the investigations continue, police say that the body's formal identification and cause of death will be confirmed after a DNA test and post-mortem report.

Humaira’s sudden and lonely death — coming less than three weeks after the tragic passing of actress Ayesha Khan in similar conditions in Karachi — has prompted widespread mourning and reflection within the industry.