Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan reacts to controversy involving AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf

By
Web Desk

Monday May 03, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is holding a press conference, and offering her clarification on the controversy involving Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf. 

The Punjab chief minister's advisor spoke on the incident, saying that the attitude by the assistant commissioner was disappointing. She said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had asked for a report to be submitted on the matter, adding that he had also expressed displeasure over the public having to stand in long queues to buy sugar. 

Speaking about the incident, she said, "If implementation is not being done on the coronavirus SOPs fixed by the government, then [it should be understood] that we [public office holders] are accountable to the people," she said. 

More to come

More From Pakistan:

Government explains its proposed electoral reforms for transparent elections

Government explains its proposed electoral reforms for transparent elections
Watch: AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf's response to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Watch: AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf's response to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan
Twitter finds PM Imran Khan's doppelganger yet again — only this time, it's Al Pacino

Twitter finds PM Imran Khan's doppelganger yet again — only this time, it's Al Pacino
Why was the Balochistan governor asked to resign?

Why was the Balochistan governor asked to resign?
'Government’s single national curriculum is like martial law'

'Government’s single national curriculum is like martial law'
Firdous Ashiq Awan’s outburst at AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf triggers anger on social media

Firdous Ashiq Awan’s outburst at AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf triggers anger on social media
Pakistan GSP Plus review: PM Imran Khan to chair important meeting of ministers today

Pakistan GSP Plus review: PM Imran Khan to chair important meeting of ministers today
After Taimur Jhagra, KP lawmakers violate coronavirus SOPs

After Taimur Jhagra, KP lawmakers violate coronavirus SOPs
PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, son Ali Tareen's bail extended till May 19 in Lahore

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, son Ali Tareen's bail extended till May 19 in Lahore
How bad are the coronavirus SOP violations in Sindh?

How bad are the coronavirus SOP violations in Sindh?
NA committee proposes 49 amendments to 2020 election bill

NA committee proposes 49 amendments to 2020 election bill
World Press Freedom Day: Bilawal Bhutto calls for lifting curbs on media

World Press Freedom Day: Bilawal Bhutto calls for lifting curbs on media

Latest

view all