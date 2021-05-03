Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan reacts to controversy involving AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is holding a press conference, and offering her clarification on the controversy involving Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf.



The Punjab chief minister's advisor spoke on the incident, saying that the attitude by the assistant commissioner was disappointing. She said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had asked for a report to be submitted on the matter, adding that he had also expressed displeasure over the public having to stand in long queues to buy sugar.

Speaking about the incident, she said, "If implementation is not being done on the coronavirus SOPs fixed by the government, then [it should be understood] that we [public office holders] are accountable to the people," she said.

More to come