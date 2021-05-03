Minal Khan urges fans to stay vigilant amid raging Covid-19 pandemic

Minal Khan shared an important message to her fans on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video-sharing platform the stunner shared a snap of herself decked out shades of red.

But more importantly, she could be seen donning a mask in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She reminded her fans to be responsible in the wake of rising cases in Pakistan and urged them to be vigilant.

“Be responsible, wear your mask and please take care of yourself and your loved ones," she captioned the post.

Take a look:







