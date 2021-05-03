Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday May 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra backs up Sonu Sood’s government appeal for free education

By
Web Desk

Monday May 03, 2021

Priyanka Chopra backs up Sonu Sood’s government appeal for free education

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video about Sonu Sood’s video appeal and highlighted the need to support struggling young boys and girls with equal education opportunities.

The actor shared Sonu Sood’s bid to support free education over on Instagram and captioned her thoughts by saying, “Sonu’s suggestion is to both the state and central governments to ensure free education for all children affected by Covid. Whatever stage of studies they are at—school, college, or pursuing higher studies.

“The aim is not to allow a pause and definitely not for the lack of finance. If ignored, a huge number of children would be left without the opportunity as adults.”

“I fully support Sonu’s ideas and I will actively work towards finding ways to support education because I have always believed that #educationforeverychild is a birthright. And we cannot as a society let the virus change that.”

