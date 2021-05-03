Salman Khan announces advance booking for ‘Radhe’

Bollywood star Salman Khan recently took to social media to announce the start of advance bookings for his new film Radhe.

The film is supposed to release within theatres all across the USA on May 13th and fans have the opportunity to bag their preferred spots ahead of the curve.



The actor announced the news over on Twitter and wrote, "#Radhe ki advance bookings ho gayi hain shuru for the UAE. Milte hain theatres mein (advance bookings for Radhe have started for the UAE. See you in theatres). Stay safe!"

Check it out below:



