Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday May 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan announces advance booking for ‘Radhe’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 03, 2021

Salman Khan announces advance booking for ‘Radhe’

Bollywood star Salman Khan recently took to social media to announce the start of advance bookings for his new film Radhe.

The film is supposed to release within theatres all across the USA on May 13th and fans have the opportunity to bag their preferred spots ahead of the curve.

The actor announced the news over on Twitter and wrote, "#Radhe ki advance bookings ho gayi hain shuru for the UAE. Milte hain theatres mein (advance bookings for Radhe have started for the UAE. See you in theatres). Stay safe!"

Check it out below:


More From Bollywood:

Priyanka Chopra backs up Sonu Sood’s appeal to government for free education

Priyanka Chopra backs up Sonu Sood’s appeal to government for free education
Kareena Kapoor voices out against child abuse amid lockdown

Kareena Kapoor voices out against child abuse amid lockdown
Kangana Ranaut says she wanted to prove there was more to her than just fair skin

Kangana Ranaut says she wanted to prove there was more to her than just fair skin
Varun Dhawan says ‘we are in this together’ as India ‘fights for air’ amid COVID crisis

Varun Dhawan says ‘we are in this together’ as India ‘fights for air’ amid COVID crisis

Dilip Kumar hospitalized for a routine checkup, wife Saira Banu confirms

Dilip Kumar hospitalized for a routine checkup, wife Saira Banu confirms

Hina Khan addresses ‘isolation’ over being unable to support her mother

Hina Khan addresses ‘isolation’ over being unable to support her mother
Deepika Padukone announces mental health awareness initiative

Deepika Padukone announces mental health awareness initiative
John Abraham hands over social media account to NGO

John Abraham hands over social media account to NGO
Richa Chadha dishes over scriptwriting endeavors amid lockdown

Richa Chadha dishes over scriptwriting endeavors amid lockdown
Sonakshi Sinha issues a sanitization reminder amid covid-19 surge

Sonakshi Sinha issues a sanitization reminder amid covid-19 surge
Madhuri Dixit launches ‘#UnitedByDance’ movement amid covid-19

Madhuri Dixit launches ‘#UnitedByDance’ movement amid covid-19
Arjun Kapoor opens up about how he coped with his parents’ divorce

Arjun Kapoor opens up about how he coped with his parents’ divorce

Latest

view all