Monday May 03 2021
Ali Ansari shares tear-jerking snap from Saboor Aly engagement

Pakistani actor Ali Ansari shared a touching moment from his engagement to fellow actress Saboor Aly.

Taking to Instagram the star shared a photo where the 26-year-old was visibly in tears while Ali himself could be seen looking upset. 

In the caption he explained how in the happiest moments of their lives they were missing the loved ones they lost. 

Saboor having lost her mother and her fiancee having lost his father were emotional about their absence in the lives' major event. 

"This picture is worth more than a thousand words. The tears falling down her face told me how much she was missing her mother, and deep down in my heart I was missing my father," he wrote.

"As much as we wished they were with us to be part of and share our happiness, we both know they are in a better place smiling from up above and sending down their blessings.

"For everyone out there, value, respect and spend time with your loved ones. Here is to new beginnings and all kinds of emotions. I got you," he wrote.

Take a look:



