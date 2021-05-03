11 dead, over 20 injured as bus turns turtle in Hayatabad

Eleven people lost their lives, while more than 20 people sustained injuries after a bus turned upside down at Hasan Abdal's Burhan Interchange, District Health Office Attock, Syed Khalid, said Monday.



The high-speed bus turned turtle as it was on its way from Lahore to Mardan, rescue sources said.

The development comes two days after at least two persons died, while two others were critically injured in separate different road accidents in the district.



A man died as a result of a collision between two dumpers on GT Road near Fauji Mills in Hasanabdal. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and took out the dead body that was entangled inside the dumper.

The deceased was identified as Abid Ali, 35. His body was later shifted to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal.

Rescue sources said the fatal accident took place as both the dumpers were overspeeding.

In another incident, a motorcyclist Zaheer Ahmad, 32, died on the spot while two others received injuries when his bike was hit by a speedy van on Fateh Jang Khaur road.

— Additional input from APP