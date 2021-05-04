Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday May 04 2021
Web Desk

Kriti Sanon says she 'craves' to be on set as COVID continues to ravage India

Web Desk

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Kriti Sanon reveals the pandemic made her realize how passionate she is about her work

Kriti Sanon is despising having to stay at home after India went into total lockdown due amid ghastly COVID surge.

The actress said she is craving to be on a movie set after the pandemic made her realize how passionate she is about her work.  

Sanon, who tested positive for the virus earlier, opened up about how she is coping with the pandemic.

“The one thing I realised in the past year when we were all at home and not working is that I really crave to be on set,” she said. 

Stressing on the love she has for her profession, Kriti explained how the pandemic gave her an opportunity to reflect what means the most to her.

Speaking about her passion, she added, “It makes me happy. I love what I do. I get a lot alive in front of the camera and literally forget everything.” 

