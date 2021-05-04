CCPO Lahore says 95% of citizens in city have started wearing masks

Motorcyclist riders wearing face masks as precautionary measures for Coronavirus. Photo: APP

95% of the citizens in the city have started wearing masks, says Lahore CCPO.



Police official says awareness about the ongoing pandemic has reduced the rate of the coronavirus infection.



Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic, both in terms of cases reported as well as deaths.



Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that 95% of the citizens in the city have started wearing masks, Geo News reported on Tuesday.



Police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army soldiers led a flag march by the Lahore CCPO in the provincial capital city while Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations also participated in the march with other officials.

Dogar said the purpose of the flag march was to remind citizens of the guidelines issued by the government and to give a clear message to criminals that law enforcement agencies are alert to ensure the safety of the citizens.

Read more: Lockdown imposed in 15 areas of Lahore as COVID-19 cases surge

He said 95% of the citizens have started wearing masks and awareness about the ongoing pandemic has reduced the rate of coronavirus infection.

"About 3,346 cases of violation of coronavirus SOPs have been registered so far," he added.

As per the SOPs issued by authorities, business centres in Punjab are closed at 6pm while Saturdays and Sundays will be holidays where businesses and markets will remain shuttered.

Read more: Pakistan reports less than 4,000 coronavirus daily infections after almost a month

In addition, amusement parks, cinema halls, sports events, cultural festivals, and gatherings are completely banned during the lockdown.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic, both in terms of cases reported as well as deaths, followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

To date, 306,929 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 308,529 in Sindh, 286,521 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22,664 in Balochistan, 76,492 in Islamabad, 17,397 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,330 in Gilgit-Baltistan.