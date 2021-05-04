Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 04 2021
Pak vs Zim: Green Shirts to start training for second Zimbabwe Test today

Pakistan players celebrate after taking a wicket in the first Test against Zimbabwe. Photo: PCB/Twitter

  • Pakistan to begin training today for second Test match.
  • Since the first Test ended within 3 days, Pakistan had two days to rest.
  • Second Test match will be played between the two sides on May 7.

Pakistan will begin training for their second Test match encounter against Zimbabwe today (Tuesday) at the Harare Sports Club. 

Pakistan will go into the second Test match with their heads held high after the visitors thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs. 

Since the match ended in three days, the Men in Green had ample time to rest completely for two whole days. 

The second Test match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will take place on May 7. The green shirts already lead the Test series 1-0. 

Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali's five-wicket haul helps Pakistan demolish Zimbabwe in first Test

Fast bowler Hasan Ali's five wicket haul on Saturday guided Pakistan to an innings victory over the Zimbabwe in the first Test played at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 134 on day 3 in second innings leading to victory for Pakistan by an innings and 116 runs.

At lunch on day 3, Zimbabwe openers lived dangerously to reach 36-0 in their second innings after Pakistan gained a big 250-run lead in the first Test in Harare on Saturday.

Kevin Kasuza was unbeaten on 21 and Tarisai Musakanda was batting on 14 with Zimbabwe still requiring a further 214 runs to avoid an innings defeat with all 10 wickets intact.

However, after their return, Pakistani bowlers’ skilful bowling in the second innings wiped out the top five of the home team including Zimbabwe captain Brendon Taylor.

In the final session of the day, it was just a matter of time till the Pakistani bowlers skittled the rest of the chevrons.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali ended the day with career best figures of 5 for 36 in 12.2 overs. Hasan, who completed 50 Test wickets during the game, was also named player of the match.

