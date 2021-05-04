Coronavirus SOP compliance better since Pakistan Army’s deployment: Asad Umar

File photo of soldiers wearing facemasks amid the lockdown imposed due to the third wave of coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday noted a significant improvement in the implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s compliance since the stronger enforcement measures including military deployment took place across the country.

"Significant improvement seen in SOP compliance since the stronger enforcement measures including military deployment took place. National average compliance has doubled from 34% on April 25 to 68% on May 3," Umar wrote on Twitter.

The minister also stressed upon the need to sustain and build on this compliance level especially till Eid.



'95% of citizens have started wearing masks in Lahore'

Meanwhile, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that 95% of the citizens in the city have started wearing masks.

He said awareness about the ongoing pandemic has reduced the rate of coronavirus infection. "About 3,346 cases of violation of coronavirus SOPs have been registered so far," he added.

3,377 new coronavirus infections

Pakistan reported 3,377 new coronavirus infections, taking the total caseload to 834,146 countrywide, according to the data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday.

The country last reported 3,953 new coronavirus infections on April 5.

At least 161 new deaths have taken the country's death toll to 18,310. Most deaths in the country were reported in Punjab followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases stands at 8.9%.