Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Web Desk

IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely after multiple test positive for coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Indian skipper Virat Kohli gestures on the field during an IPL match. Photo: AFP

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended indefinitely a day after multiple people within the bio-secure bubble tested positive for coronavirus, the league's chairman Brijesh Patel confirms. 

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla said all office bearers and council members have together decided after talking to all stakeholders including the franchises and broadcasters, agreeing that the IPL should be suspended for now.

"The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect, read an advisory from the BCCI. 

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind," it added. 

The BCCI said these are "difficult times" for India and the board had decided to suspend the tournament and send everyone back to their families and loved ones. 

The latest cricketer to test positive for the virus is Sunrisers Hyderabad's Wriddhiman Saha, who tested positive earlier on Tuesday. This makes Hyderabad the third IPL franchise to report coronavirus cases. 

Kolkata Knight Riders' players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Amit Mishra and now, SRH’s Wriddhiman Saha have all tested positive for the virus over the past couple of days.

Two members of the support staff of the Chennai Super Kings had also earlier tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus hits IPL: KKR-RCB match postponed after two players test positive

After multiple players and members of the support staff tested positive for the virus on Monday, the match between KKR and the Royal Challengers Bangalore was rescheduled. 

Indian media reports had claimed Chakravarthy had contracted the virus when he left the bio-secure bubble to get his shoulder scanned recently. 

As per the team management's report, except for Chakravarthy and Warrier, the other players of the KKR tested negative for the virus.

Staff support members of the Chennai Super Kings who tested positive for the virus include CSK Chief Executive Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a bus cleaner.

The franchise or the IPL is yet to issue a statement over the matter. This is the first incidence of players within the IPL bio-secure bubble testing positive for the virus since the 2021 season began a few months earlier.

The KKR are placed number seven on the IPL points table. The team last played on Thursday against the Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad. 

