PCB asked to shift remainder of PSL 2021 from Karachi to UAE amid virus fears

Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches were postponed after 7 players tested coronavirus positive. File photo

All PSL franchises have asked the PCB to move the remaining games of the 2021 edition of the tournament out of Karachi to the UAE.



Pakistan is currently under the grip of the third wave with infections rising on daily basis.



The given circumstances have made franchises nervous about the possibility to hold matches in the country.



Due to the intensifying third wave of coronavirus and the increase in infections, all six Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to move the remaining games of the rescheduled 2021 edition of the tournament out of Karachi to the UAE.



According to Espncricinfo, the plan is for the teams to assemble in Karachi by May 23 to begin their mandatory seven-day quarantine, and action is scheduled to resume on June 2.

Moreover, sixteen league-stage matches are scheduled till June 14, with the playoffs taking place between June 16 and June 18, and the final slotted on June 20.



However, Pakistan is currently under the grip of the third wave with swamping infections on daily basis. The caseload is the highest it has been since the first wave last year.

Read more: PSL 2021: Former PCB official reveals he was forced to resign after COVID-19 fiasco

The given circumstances have made franchises nervous about the possibility to hold matches in the country.

The 2021 edition of the PSL was suspended after 14 games —played between February 20 and March 3, all in Karachi — following an outbreak of cases among players and support staff.

After a date for resumption was finalised, the franchises took part in a replacement draft to plug holes in their line-ups because a number of overseas players would not be able to take part in the games on the new dates.

