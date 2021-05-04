Shahid Afridi honoured after being given MCC's 'lifetime' membership

Can't connect right now! retry
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said on Tuesday that he was honoured after Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which owns the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground and is the guardian of the sport's laws, conferred a lifetime membership to him.

"A big honour to receive Marylebone Cricket Club lifetime membership," Afridi wrote on Twitter.

The former Pakistan captain thanked the "prestigious" MCC for giving him "respect and recognition".

The 41-year-old vowed that he would continue to play his part in the "promotion" of the "wonderful sport both on and off the cricket field".

Back in 2017, Afridi — along with Pakistan's highest Test run-getter Younis Khan and current Pakistan team coach Misbah ul Haq — was made an "honorary life member".

MCC was founded in 1787, taking as its home a cricket ground set up by the ambitious entrepreneur Thomas Lord who had staged his first match on the ground on Dorset Fields in Marylebone in the UK.

Soon after its founding, the club issued a Code of Laws for modern-day cricket, which it continues to do so to date.

