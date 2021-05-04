Faisalabad man arrested for throwing 4 children into canal after row over eid clothes

FAISALABAD: Khurianwala police arrested a man on Tuesday on the charge of throwing his four children into a canal at Sheikhupura Road.

According to police, the man had a row with his wife four days ago over eid clothes not being made for their children.

He took the children away and flung them into the canal, all the while leading his wife to believe he had left them with relatives, said the police.



After four days having passed and no sign of the children, the wife went over to the police and lodged a complaint against her husband, they added.



The police said that when they arrested the man, "he confessed to the crime, and said he had thrown them into the Bhhikhi canal".

The police have started a search operation for the recovery of the bodies of the ill-fated children.



