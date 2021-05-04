Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Faisalabad man arrested for throwing 4 children into canal after row over eid clothes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 04, 2021

FAISALABAD: Khurianwala police arrested a man on Tuesday on the charge of throwing his four children into a canal at Sheikhupura Road.

According to police, the man had a row with his wife four days ago over eid clothes not being made for their children.

He took the children away and flung them into the canal, all the while leading his wife to believe he had left them with relatives, said the police.

After four days having passed and no sign of the children, the wife went over to the police and lodged a complaint against her husband, they added.

The police said that when they arrested the man, "he confessed to the crime, and said he had thrown them into the Bhhikhi canal".

The police have started a search operation for the recovery of the bodies of the ill-fated children.


More From Pakistan:

NCOC forms monitoring teams to ensure SOPs from May 8-16

NCOC forms monitoring teams to ensure SOPs from May 8-16
CM Murad Ali Shah says Sindh govt will revive PSM oxygen plant for Rs1 billion

CM Murad Ali Shah says Sindh govt will revive PSM oxygen plant for Rs1 billion
PPP welcomes ECP's decision to recount votes in Karachi's NA-249

PPP welcomes ECP's decision to recount votes in Karachi's NA-249
Cabinet approves two ordinances in line with govt's efforts for electoral reforms

Cabinet approves two ordinances in line with govt's efforts for electoral reforms
Punjab govt employees to enjoy 9-day Eid holidays

Punjab govt employees to enjoy 9-day Eid holidays
Coronavirus SOP compliance better since Pakistan Army’s deployment: Asad Umar

Coronavirus SOP compliance better since Pakistan Army’s deployment: Asad Umar
25-year-old British-Pakistani woman murdered at friend's house in Lahore

25-year-old British-Pakistani woman murdered at friend's house in Lahore
Miftah Ismail’s request for vote recount in NA-249 by-poll accepted

Miftah Ismail’s request for vote recount in NA-249 by-poll accepted
CCPO Lahore says 95% of citizens in city have started wearing masks

CCPO Lahore says 95% of citizens in city have started wearing masks
Coronavirus: In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 150,000 people in a day

Coronavirus: In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 150,000 people in a day
Pakistan to import more wheat to ensure steady supply, stable prices throughout the year

Pakistan to import more wheat to ensure steady supply, stable prices throughout the year
Tirade against AC Sialkot: Usman Buzdar summons Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab chief secretary

Tirade against AC Sialkot: Usman Buzdar summons Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab chief secretary

Latest

view all